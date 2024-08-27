Private ambulance attends - as busy road near Chesterfield remains closed due to police incident

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 12:03 BST
Police are appealing for drivers to avoid the area – as a busy road in Staveley is still closed due to a police incident.

Middlecroft Road remains closed in both directions between the junction with Inkersall Green Road and the junction with Church Close in Chesterfield, this morning (August 27) due to an ongoing police incident.

A black tent, a private ambulance and multiple police cars are currently in attendance.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A road closure is currently in place at Middlecroft Road from the junction with Inkersall Green Road to the junction with Church Close in Chesterfield, due to a police incident. Please avoid the area. No further information is available at this time."

Middlecroft Road remains closed in both directions between the junction with Inkersall Green Road and the junction with Church Close in Chesterfield.

1. Police incident at Middlecroft Road

Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times

A private ambulance is currently at the scene.

2. Police incident at Middlecroft Road

Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

3. Police incident at Middlecroft Road

Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said that 'no further information is available at this time.'

4. Police incident at Middlecroft Road

Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times

