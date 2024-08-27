Private ambulance attends - as busy road near Chesterfield remains closed due to police incident

Middlecroft Road remains closed in both directions between the junction with Inkersall Green Road and the junction with Church Close in Chesterfield, this morning (August 27) due to an ongoing police incident.
A black tent, a private ambulance and multiple police cars are currently in attendance.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A road closure is currently in place at Middlecroft Road from the junction with Inkersall Green Road to the junction with Church Close in Chesterfield, due to a police incident. Please avoid the area. No further information is available at this time."
1. Police incident at Middlecroft Road
Middlecroft Road remains closed in both directions between the junction with Inkersall Green Road and the junction with Church Close in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times
2. Police incident at Middlecroft Road
A private ambulance is currently at the scene. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times
3. Police incident at Middlecroft Road
Police have urged drivers to avoid the area. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times
4. Police incident at Middlecroft Road
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said that 'no further information is available at this time.' Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times