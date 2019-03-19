Pedestrian hit by tram at Crystal Peaks stop

A pedestrian escaped without serious injuries after he was struck by a tram at the Crystal Peaks stop.

The man was hit at around noon yesterday (Monday), leading to Stagecoach Supertram suspending services to the shopping centre while the incident was dealt with.

Stagecoach Supertram said: "One of our vehicles was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at Crystal Peaks tram stop at around 12 noon. Reports suggest that the man was not seriously injured.

"There was a delay to services of about 40 minutes.

"Safety is our absolute priority. We will assist the police with any inquiries they have."

