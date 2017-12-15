Peak District road in top ten of routes van drivers prefer to avoid

A road passing through the Peak District has been named as one of the routes van drivers would prefer to avoid.

Leasevan.co.uk asked their customers which roads in the UK they preferred to avoid when possible and the Snake Pass was one of those mentioned.

The ten UK roads van drivers avoid (in no particular order)

Snake Pass, Derbyshire

This aptly named Peak District hill pass crosses the Pennines. It is known as an accident blackspot, often closes in winter because of snow and is susceptible to subsidence.

A285, West Sussex

This has been identified in the past as the UK’s most dangerous road. Stretching 12 miles from Chichester to Petworth, it has sharp corners, junctions between them and is not level.

A82, Scotland

Connecting Glasgow and Inverness via Fort William, this road is disliked for its hairpin bends and bad surface condition.

A52, Lincolnshire

This stretch of the A52 is a single carriageway, making it a nightmare for congestion.

M60, Manchester

With heavy traffic and closely spaced junctions, it’s not surprising that motorists prefer to stay off this motorway.

Horseshoe Pass, Wales

With its continual curve around the sides of a valley in Denbighshire, and steep drop to the side, not even stunning mountain views will get some van drivers on this road.

A4, London

Drivers avoid this road when they can, but clearly not enough of them can – since it’s known for its terrible traffic.

A956, Aberdeen

It’s not even eight miles long but it’s still an accident blackspot.

Hog’s Back, A31, Surrey

Any road that’s known for melting in hot weather is going to be one that drivers try to stay off.

M1 around Luton

Connecting London and Leeds, the M1 is often unavoidable, but the traffic around the Luton point is terrible.

Anywhere with an ongoing smart motorway conversion

Smart motorways improve traffic flow, road capacity and emergency vehicle access through technology to manage speed limits and warning signs. But any motorway that’s still in the process of being converted is a driving headache.

A spokesman for LeaseVan.co.uk said: “Drivers often don’t have a lot of time to spare when they’re on the road, but it seems there are some routes they really do dislike having to travel.

“Sometimes it makes sense to avoid a road if there’s an alternative route that has less traffic or fewer hazards.

“At the same time, speed is a common factor in road accidents, so driving carefully and not too fast mitigates a lot of the dangers.”