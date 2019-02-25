Overturned vehicle leads to closure of A6 in Matlock Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A6 is currently closed north of Matlock because of an overturned vehicle. Bus company Trent Barton tweeted about the road closure, saying a vehicle was on its roof. An overturned vehicle has led to the closure of the A6 in Matlock The 6.1 bus service is currently terminating northbound at Matlock. Motorists are being warned of long delays in the area. Work to increase speeds on Midland Main Line trains to Chesterfield complete