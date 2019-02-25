Overturned vehicle leads to closure of A6 in Matlock

The A6 is currently closed north of Matlock because of an overturned vehicle.

Bus company Trent Barton tweeted about the road closure, saying a vehicle was on its roof.

The 6.1 bus service is currently terminating northbound at Matlock.

Motorists are being warned of long delays in the area.