One-hour delays on M1 in Derbyshire after lorry fire closes exit at Junction 28
Highways chiefs are reporting delays of up to an hour on the M1 in Derbyshire after a lorry fire at Junction 28.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:33 am
Police and firefighters have rushed to the scene but congestion stretches back to Junction 29 and delays are expected all morning.
National Highways tweeted: “The M1 southbound exit slip road at J28 (A38 for Mansfield and Matlock) is currently closed and traffic stopped to cone off the slip road due to a lorry fire.
"Traffic officers and firefighters are currently at the scene.”