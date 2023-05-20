A new bus service, the Breezer Hope Valley Service, will tour part of the Peak District over the summer months.

The service will use an open top double decker so that passengers can enjoy the Derbyshire countryside, and is being operated by local bus operator Hulleys of Baslow as a commercial service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will operate over weekends and bank holidays, and seven days a week during the May bank holiday week (May 27 to June 4) and the school summer holidays (July 22 to September 3).

The route will start in Baslow.

The Breezer starts at Baslow Nether End and then travels to Calver, Grindleford, Longshaw, Hathersage and Hope – before ending in Castleton.

At Baslow the bus connects with the 170 service from Chesterfield and at Hope it connects with the train from Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will run hourly, with the first bus leaving Baslow at 9.20am and Castleton at 9.45am. The last bus leaves Baslow at 5.35pm and Castleton at 6pm.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “This is a great opportunity for people to visit the Peak District without needing to use a car and a service that we very much welcome.”

“What finer way can you enjoy the views than from an open top double decker bus? It gives everyone a brilliant way to get out and about over the summer months, with a variety of ticket options for those coming into the county by public transport, or for our residents travelling from outside of the Hope Valley,” he added.