Motorists urged to avoid Chesterfield neighbourhood after roads closed due to 'ongoing police incident'

Derbyshire Constabulary have closed a number of roads in the Chesterfield area following an ‘ongoing police incident’.

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 18th June 2021, 11:26 am
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 11:54 am

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Duckmanton area as Staveley Road, Inkersall Road, in between Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road, Tom Lane and Rectory Road have been shut this morning (Friday, June 18).

The closures have been made due to an ‘ongoing police incident’.

In a statement, Derbyshire police said: “Officers will remain in the area for some time.

A number of roads in the Duckmanton area of Chesterfield are closed due to an ongoing 'police incident'.

“We will provide further information in due course.”

