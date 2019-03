A ‘middle lane hogger’ has been arrested after the officer who stopped him found he was wanted for disorder.

The man was stopped after police observed him driving in lane 2 of the M1 while lane 1 was free for three and a half miles.

M1

When he was stopped officers found that not only did he have no insurance, he was also wanted for disorder.

The man’s car was seized while he spent a night in the cells, they added.