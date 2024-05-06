Met Office issues Derbyshire weather warning with the potential for flooding and travel disruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The yellow weather warning runs from 1pm to 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday, with forecasters warning that thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening. Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two.

Forecasters say there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

The Met Office has warned of potential flooding and travel disruption from flooding today

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

The Met Office has issued the following advice: “Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad