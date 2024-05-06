Met Office issues Derbyshire weather warning with the potential for flooding and travel disruption
The yellow weather warning runs from 1pm to 9pm on Bank Holiday Monday, with forecasters warning that thunderstorms and heavy downpours are likely to break out in some places this afternoon and evening. Although not all places will catch these storms and downpours, where they do occur 20 to 40 mm rain may fall in some places in an hour or two.
Forecasters say there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
The Met Office has issued the following advice: “Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
