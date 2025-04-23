Man pronounced dead - after car crash caused by medical emergency leaves busy Derbyshire road closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been pronounced dead after an accident.

The accident took place shortly before 2pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 22) on the A50 in Derby when emergency services were called to reports of a collision near the junction with Toyota Island.

The road was partially closed following the accident to allow emergency services to continue with their enquiries and has since reopened.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called shortly before 2pm yesterday (Tuesday 22 April) to report that a driver had taken ill at the wheel on the A50 near the junction with Toyota Island.

"Emergency services attended but sadly the driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts go out to them at this sad time.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”