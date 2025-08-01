Long delays on M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle fire leaves two lanes closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:58 BST
Motorists are warned of long delays on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Two lanes closed are currently closed on M1 Northbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) due to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are warned of disruption as congestion has built up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 40 minutes.

