Long delays on M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle fire leaves two lanes closed
Motorists are warned of long delays on the M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
Two lanes closed are currently closed on M1 Northbound between J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) due to a vehicle fire.
Motorists are warned of disruption as congestion has built up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 40 minutes.
