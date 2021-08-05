Long delays and 10 miles of ‘heavy congestion’ after crash on M1 near Chesterfield

There are currently long delays on the M1 near Chesterfield. (picture for illustrative purposes only)

One lane is closed due to the incident on the southbound carriageway between Junction 29 for Mansfield/Matlock and Tibshelf Services.

Highways England said there are delays of 45 minutes above normal journey times between Junction 30 and Junction 28 due to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “There's approximately 10.5 miles of heavy congestion. Please allow extra time for your journey and consider alternate routes if you're heading that way.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that a lorry and two cars were involved in the crash, which caued a spillage on the carriageway.