Lanes reopen on M1 near Chesterfield after vehicle is removed following break down

All lanes have now been reopened on the M1 northbound at Junction 30, close to Chesterfield after a vehicle broke down earlier today.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:42 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:43 pm

Highways England temporarily shut off one lane of the motorway while recovery workers made their way to the scene.

The vehicle has now been removed from Junction 30 on the M1 northbound, after it broke down in the live lane and all lanes are now reopen.

Traffic appears to be free-flowing according to the latest Highways England updates, despite the incident.

A vehicle has broken down on the M1 causing a lane to be closed near to Chesterfield.

ChesterfieldHighways EnglandTraffic