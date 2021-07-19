Lane on M1 near Chesterfield reopens after recovery workers remove broken down vehicle

The incident occurred between motorway junctions 29A and 29 earlier this afternoon (Monday, July 19).

Recovery workers have removed the broken down vehicle at around 4.30pm from the M1.

Highways England have now reopened all lanes of traffic, after one lane was temporarily closed.

A vehicle broke down on the M1 Southbound near to Chesterfield earlier today. Credit: Highways England.

While there was previously some congestion on the motorway around about an hour ago, traffic now appears to be coping well.