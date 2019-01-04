Kids back at school on Monday? Watch out for these roadworks in Chesterfield

Drivers are braced for traffic chaos in Chesterfield as children return to school after the Christmas holidays.

Before hitting the road on Monday (January 7), it might be worth checking for roadworks on the school route that could cause you further delays.

Here are roadworks in and around the town according to https://derbyshire.roadworks.org/



B6150 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Two-way traffic signals by Severn Trent Water (work scheduled to run until January 9)- DELAYS LIKELY.

Severn Trent will be working to complete a pipe renew job in the area.

B6150 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Stop/Go board traffic control by Cadent (works scheduled to run until January 11) DELAYS LIKELY

‘Cadent are carrying out essential gas repair works. This is to ensure that we continue to provide the safest and most reliable service to our customers.’

B6057 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Carriageway incursion by Derbyshire County Council (works scheduled to run until January 16)- DELAYS POSSIBLE

A619 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Carriageway incursion by Severn Trent Water (works scheduled to run until February 15)- DELAYS POSSIBLE

Severn Trent will be working to connect an existing water main onto a development site.

A619 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Two-way traffic signals by Severn Trent Water (works scheduled to run until January 29)- DELAYS LIKELY

See above.

B6039 Hasland Road, Hasland: Carriageway incursion by Severn Trent Water (works scheduled to run until January 9)- DELAYS POSSIBLE

Severn Trent will be working to complete a Bbox renew and meter job in the area.

St Augustines Road, Birdholme: Carriageway incursion by Yorkshire Water (works scheduled to run until February 4)- DELAYS POSSIBLE

‘We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be. We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum.’

A61 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Traffic control (two-way signals) by Cadent (works scheduled to run until March 22)- DELAYS LIKELY

‘Cadent are carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes. This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents.’

Whitecotes Lane, Walton: Carriageway incursion by Western Power Distribution (works scheduled to run until January 8)- DELAYS POSSIBLE

‘Urgent excavation in highway to locate and repair LV cable fault.’

B6051 Newbold Road, Newbold: Carriageway incursion by Derbyshire County Council (works scheduled to run on January 7)- DELAYS LIKELY

‘Repair footway highway tree root damage.’

For the full list, of roadworks in and around Chesterfield visit: https://derbyshire.roadworks.org/



READ MORE:

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/crime/these-are-the-criminals-who-received-the-longest-prison-sentences-in-derbyshire-in-2018-1-9519576



https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/archaeological-work-to-take-place-at-chesterfield-car-park-1-9519003