Here's the location of every fixed speed camera in and around Chesterfield - in pictures
Following an increase in the number of drivers speeding across Derbyshire we are highlighting the location of speed cameras in a bid to encourage people to slow down.
Latest available figures from the Home Office, which relate to 2017, show 8,722 people paid fines after being caught by all types of speed camera in Derbyshire. That compares to 8,521 in 2016.New figures are expected to be released for 2018 in October this year.