Gridlock as major Derbyshire road reopens after serious crash

Police earlier closed the southbound stretch of the A38 between Junction 28 of the M1 and Alfreton.

The road has now reopened.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said earlier: “Part of the A38 in Derbyshire remains closed following a collision earlier this morning.

"The southbound stretch was shut this morning between junction 28 of the M1 and Alfreton.

"Motorists should plan alternative routes and give themselves extra time for their journeys.”

Derbyshire police earlier posted pictures on social media of the crash which has closed the A38. Image: Derbyshire RPU.