Gridlock as major Derbyshire road reopens after serious crash
A serious crash on a busy Derbyshire road has led to congestion on many routes this morning.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:13 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:59 am
Police earlier closed the southbound stretch of the A38 between Junction 28 of the M1 and Alfreton.
The road has now reopened.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said earlier: “Part of the A38 in Derbyshire remains closed following a collision earlier this morning.
"The southbound stretch was shut this morning between junction 28 of the M1 and Alfreton.
"Motorists should plan alternative routes and give themselves extra time for their journeys.”