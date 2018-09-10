Full service running on Trentbarton buses despite industrial action, company says

Bus company Trentbarton said a full service was in operation this morning, despite some drivers taking part in strike action.

Members of the Unite union walked out today (Monday) in a dispute over pay.

The union says members refused a pay offer of 2.5 per cent and the industrial action has been taken in protest at 'poverty pay', claiming some drivers have had to resort to food banks to supplement their low wages.

Trentbarton hit back at the claims last week, saying that for the last 11 years, drivers have received pay rises better than the rate of inflation.

As well as today's strike, further strikes are being planned for September 17 and 24 and into October and November.

In a statement today, Trentbarton says a full service was running this morning despite the strike.

Managing director Jeff Counsell said: “We are very pleased that our customers have not been inconvenienced this morning.

“Our thanks to go to our drivers, engineers and customer services team for keeping our customers moving and informed about their routes. And we would especially like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding in the run up to today.

“We were confident a majority of our drivers would recognise that we have improved their pay year on year for more than a decade. It was good to see so many ready to work this morning and provide the services our customers rely on.”