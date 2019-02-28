‘Essential’ new roadworks on A61 through Chesterfield

New roadworks on a major Chesterfield route are set to start next week.

Safety barriers are being installed on the northbound side of the A61 between Horns Bridge roundabout and Tesco roundabout.

Work is due to start on Monday, March 4.

During the work the inside lane, which runs alongside the cycle path in the direction towards Dronfield and Sheffield, will be coned off between 9.30am and 3.30pm, each day. There will be no weekend working.

A 30mph speed limit will also be in force. The improvements are expected to be complete by Wednesday, March 13.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “These are essential works to improve safety along a heavily-used major Derbyshire road. We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we will do the work as quickly as possible and reopen the lane at the earliest opportunity.”