East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:15am on Friday, June 27.

For the latest updates while planning your journey check live departure boards.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 16 minutes

G-DRTW Just in front of heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David Soanes - stock.adobe.com)

Ryanair flight FR3152 to Tenerife, scheduled for 12:15pm, now estimated 12:47pm.

Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes

Easyjet flight U2711 to Newquay, scheduled for 2:25pm, now estimated 3:05pm.

Easyjet flight U22065 to Kos, scheduled for 2:30pm, now estimated 3:11pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3327 to Dublin, scheduled for 5:25pm, now cancelled.

Easyjet flight U22193 to Zurich, scheduled for 5:55pm, now estimated 6:27pm.

Easyjet flight U27002 to Malaga, scheduled for 9:45pm, now estimated cancelled.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 22 minutes

Aer Lingus flight EI3261 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 10:45am.

Tui Fly flight BY568 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 10:40am, now estimated 1:35pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3643 to Belfast, scheduled for 11:55am, now estimated 2pm.

Aer Lingus flight EI3267 to Dublin, scheduled for 1:05pm, now estimated 2:05pm.