East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

Here are all the passenger flights for the rest of today delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 10:15am on Monday, July 29.

This page does not track minute-by-minute changes but will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 0 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes

Tui Fly flight TOM981P to London, scheduled for 9am, now estimated 12:25pm.

Easyjet flight U2709 to Belfast, scheduled for 11am, now estimated 11:49am.

Easyjet flight U2203 to Alicante, scheduled for 12:15pm, now estimated 1:04pm.

Ryanair flight FR3222 to Brussels, scheduled for 12:45pm, now estimated 1:50pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 21 minutes