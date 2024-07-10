East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 8:30am on Wednesday, July 10. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 10 minutes
- All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 25 minutes
- Aer Lingus flight EI35 to Orlando, scheduled for 11:05am, now cancelled.
- Aer Lingus flight EI209 to Dublin, scheduled for 2:25pm, now cancelled.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes
- Tui Fly flight BY7302 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 6:55am, now estimated 8:30am.
- Easyjet flight U2332 to Edinburgh, scheduled for 8:25am, now cancelled.
- Ryanair flight FR9378 to Seville, scheduled for 9:35am, now estimated 10:45am.
- Tui Fly flight BY204 to Cancun, scheduled for 11:35am, now estimated 7:10pm.
- Easyjet flight U228 to Belfast, scheduled for 12:10pm, now cancelled.
