East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 8:30am on Wednesday, July 10. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 10 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 25 minutes

Aer Lingus flight EI35 to Orlando, scheduled for 11:05am, now cancelled.

Aer Lingus flight EI209 to Dublin, scheduled for 2:25pm, now cancelled.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 18 minutes