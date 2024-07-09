East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9am on Tuesday, July 0. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 16 minutes
- All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 31 minutes
- Jet2 flight LS879 to Alicante, scheduled for 7:45am, now estimated 9:10am.
- Ryanair flight FR4027 to Alicante, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:35am.
- Aer Lingus flight EI3323 to Dublin, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 10:40am.
- Pegasus flight LC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 1:46pm.
- Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:25pm.
- Easyjet flight U22169 to Amsterdam, scheduled for 2:20pm, now estimated 3:17pm.
- Aer Lingus flight EI209 to Dublin, scheduled for 2:25pm, now cancelled.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 25 minutes
- All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
