East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 2:15pm on Tuesday, July 2. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 9 minutes
- Jet2 flight LS659 to Kos, scheduled for 2:05pm, now estimated 3:35pm.
Manchester Airport – average delay 18 minutes
- Singapore Airlines flight SQ9051 to Singapore, scheduled for 9:45am, now estimated 12:35pm.
- Tui Fly flight BY118 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 10:35am, now estimated 2:30pm.
- Ryanair flight FR1145 to Cologne, scheduled for 12:30pm, now estimated 2:05pm.
- Ryanair flight FR559 to Dublin, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:25pm.
- Tui Fly flight TOM976P to Birmingham, scheduled for 2pm, now estimated 4:35pm.
- Easyjet flight U24900 to Paris, scheduled for 2:10pm, now estimated 3:12pm.
- Easyjet flight U22109 to Paris, scheduled for 2:50pm, now estimated 3:48pm.
- Jet2 flight LS837 to Kos, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:30pm.
- Jet2 flight LS1737 to Rhodes, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:50pm.
- Jet2 flight LS1751 to Bodrum, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:50pm.
- Easyjet flight U22085 to Santorini, scheduled for 4:50pm, now estimated 5:48pm.
- Easyjet flight U22063 to Corfu, scheduled for 5:15pm, now estimated 6:19pm.
- Ryanair flight FR3238 to Brussels, scheduled for 6:05pm, now estimated 7:10pm.
- Easyjet flight U22281 to Enfidha, scheduled for 6:35pm, now estimated 7:32pm.
- Sunexpress flight XQ505 to Dalaman, scheduled for 7:20pm, now estimated 8:15pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 27 minutes
Jet2 flight LS1207 to Izmir, scheduled for 2:30pm, now estimated 3:30pm.
Sunexpress flight XQ537 to Antalya, scheduled for 2:35pm, now estimated 4pm.
Jet2 flight to Thessaloniki, scheduled for 3:05pm, now estimated 4:20pm.
Jet2 flight LS1181 to Ibiza, scheduled for 5pm, now estimated 6:12pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1970 to Istanbul, scheduled for 5:15pm, now estimated 6:15pm.
Tui Fly flight BY702 to Antalya, scheduled for 6:25pm, now estimated 7:15pm.
