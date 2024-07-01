East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 2:30pm on Monday, July 1. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 19 minutes

Jet2 flight LA657 to Bodrum, scheduled for 3:25pm, now estimated 4:35pm.

Jet2 flight LS621 to Dalaman, scheduled for 3:40pm, now estimated 4:38pm.

Jet2 flight LS653 to Antalya, scheduled for 4:45pm, now estimated 5:33pm.

Manchester Airport – average delay 28 minutes

Sunexpress flight XQ593 to Antalya, scheduled for 1:35pm, now estimated 3:44pm.

Vueling flight VY8749 to Barcelona, scheduled for 1:05pm, now estimated 2:25pm.

Easyjet flight U22051 to Rhodes, scheduled for 2:10pm, now estimated 3:02pm.

Jet2 flight LS895 to Antalya, scheduled for 2:15pm, now estimated 3:10pm.

Smartlynx flight BY2118 to Thessaloniki, scheduled for 2:50pm, now estimated 3:50pm.

Jet2 flight LS937 to Pafos, scheduled for 3:05pm, now estimated 3:42pm.

Jet2 flight LS943 to Larnaca, scheduled for 3:15pm, now estimated 4:30pm.

Jet2 flight LS1041 to Rhodes, scheduled for 3:35pm, now estimated 5pm.

Jet2 flight LS909 to Fuerteventura, scheduled for 4:15pm, now estimated 5:25pm.

Jet2 flight LS897 to Budapest, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:56pm.

Jet2 flight LS983 to Bodrum, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 7:29pm.

Jet2 flight LS1007 to Antalya, scheduled for 4:30pm, now estimated 5:30pm.

Jet2 flight LS819 to Rhodes, scheduled for 4:35pm, now estimated 6pm.

Easyjet flight U22209 to Lisbon, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 5:34pm.

Jet2 flight LS823 to Corfu, scheduled for 4:45pm, now estimated 6:25pm.

Jet flight LS891 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 4:45pm, now estimated 6:25pm.

Jet2 flight LS805 to Izmir, scheduled for 4:55pm, now estimated 7pm.

Tui Fly flight BY484 to Marrakesh, scheduled for 4:55pm, now estimated 5:56pm.

Jet2 flight LS949 to Krakow, scheduled for 5:10pm, now estimated 6:01pm.

Lufthansa flight LH2503 to Munich, scheduled for 5:45pm, now estimated 6:45pm.

Easyjet flight U27270 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 7:15pm, now estimated 8:11pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 60 minutes