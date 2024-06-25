East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 11:05am on Tuesday, June 25. This list will be updated during the day.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 0 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Boeing 737-800 parked on the airport apron, East Midlands Airport. (Photo: arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes

Ryanair flight FR4116 to Murcia, scheduled for 9:05am, now estimated 12:05pm.

Ryanair flight FR6838 to Prague, scheduled for 12:25pm, now estimated 2:15pm.

Pegasus flight PC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 2:15pm.

Tui Fly flight BY2254 to Santorini, scheduled for 1:40pm, now estimated 3:55pm.

Jet2 flight LS1009 to Antalya, scheduled for 2:15pm, now estimated 4pm.

Ryanair flight FR3805 to Fuerteventura, scheduled for 2:40pm, now estimated 4:05pm.

Easyjet flight U22003 to Malaga, scheduled for 3:55pm, now estimated 5:45pm.

Jet2 flight LS1747 to Gran Canaria, scheduled for 4:05pm, now estimated 6:45pm.

Easyjet flight U22085 to Santorini, scheduled for 4:50pm, now estimated 5:44pm.

Easyjet flight U22081 to Athens, scheduled for 5:55pm, now estimated 6:44pm.

Tui Fly flight BY2278 to Rhodes, scheduled for 6:45pm, now estimated 7:55pm.

Sunexpress flight XQ505 to Dalaman, scheduled for 7:20pm, now cancelled.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 26 minutes