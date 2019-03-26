East Midlands drivers spend more on fuel than in any other part of UK

Motorists in the East Midlands spend more on fuel than in any other part of the UK, new research has found.

The average earner in the area will lose nearly a tenth (8.4 per cent) of their hourly wage for every litre of fuel they buy.

New data from GoCompare has looked at the cities and regions in the UK who pay the most for petrol relative to their salary.

And when broken down by region, it's people in the East Midlands who spend the largest proportion of their salary on fuel.

Nationally, drivers in London and the South East spend less of their wages on fuel, with St Albans and London being the most affordable towns for petrol relative to salary.

And in the East Midlands, Lincoln and Leicester are the most expensive cities for fuel, with drivers spending just over nine per cent of their hourly wage per litre.

Overall, motorists in Hull are spending the greatest slice of their wages at the pump at £1.16 per litre. Almost one tenth (9.5%) of the city’s average hourly earnings would be needed to pay for just one litre of petrol, meaning an average earner in Hull would need to work for more than five hours in order to fill up a 55 litre Ford Focus.

See the data in full here.