Drivers warned of delays as two lanes closed on M1
Drivers have been warned of 30-minute delays on the M1 southbound between junctions J31 and J30, following a road traffic collision.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 2:37pm
The Highways Agency has reported that two lanes remain closed on the M1 southbound, due to the accident between Barlborough and Worksop.
This is due to an incident involving two cars that occurred before J30, A616 Worksop.
Drivers have been warned of 30 minute delays as traffic is queueing for four miles and the incident is not expected to clear before 3.30pm