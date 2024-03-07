Drivers warned of delays as traffic builds up after incident at busy Chesterfield road
Drivers are warned of delays due to issues with traffic lights in Chesterfield, near the West Bars roundabout.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up both ways at West Bars Road in Chesterfield.
This is due to a traffic light failure at the junction with Clarence Road, neratr the West Bars roundabout.
Drivers have been warned of delays as it is not yet confirmed when the issues are expected to be fixed.