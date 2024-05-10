Drivers warned of delays as road closed after accident at Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield
Drivers have been warned of delays as traffic is building up after an accident at A617 in Chersterfield.
A61 Rother Way in Chesterfield remains partially blocked in both ways.
This is due to an accident at Horns Bridge Roundabout.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that congestion is building up to surrounding routes around Chesterfield as traffic seeks an alternative.
