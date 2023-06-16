Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed in both direction following serious accident

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported traffic is currently queuing as the Woodhouse Pass in Derbyshire remains closed in both directions. This is due to an accident between New Road (Tintwistle) and A57 Mottram Moor (Gun Inn traffic lights, Hollingworth).

Derbyshire Police are in attendance and leading the incident response. National Highways resources have been deployed to assist with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident the road is expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon for police investigations.

National Highways has reported traffic is being diverted away from the closure via local routes. Road users travelling from further afield are advised to seek alternative routes via the M62. National Highways has appealed to drivers affected to allow extra journey time.

The A628 (Woodhouse Pass) in Derbyshire is currently closed in both directions between the A57 near Hollingworth and the A616 Flouch Roundabout due to a serious incident.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”