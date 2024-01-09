News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed both ways following accident

Drivers are warned of delays as A517 in Derbyshire is currently closed in both ways.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A517 Ashbourne Road in currently closed in both ways due to an accident.

Slow traffic is building up from B5023 Wirksworth Road (Cowers Lane) to Lambhouse Lane (Shottle Gate).

This story will be updated.

