Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road blocked due to accident
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays as A38 Southbound is blocked by queueing traffic.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix reports that A38 Southbound near Ripley is currently blocked following an accident.
Drivers have been warned of delays as traffic is queueing up to A610 (Harshay Interchange).
