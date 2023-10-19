News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road blocked due to accident

Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays as A38 Southbound is blocked by queueing traffic.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST
Traffic monitoring website Inrix reports that A38 Southbound near Ripley is currently blocked following an accident.

Drivers have been warned of delays as traffic is queueing up to A610 (Harshay Interchange).

This story is being updated.

