Drivers urged to avoid Horns Bridge area of Chesterfield due to on-going police incident

Drivers are being urged to avoid the Horns’s Bridge area of Chesterfield, due to an on-going police incident
Police say that both sides of the A61 from Horns Bridge roundabout to the Tesco roundabout are closed due to an ongoing police incident.
Officers say there is no risk to the public.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Drivers can still use Horns Bridge but traffic is likely to be heavy - please avoid the area and use other routes.”
