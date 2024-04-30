Drivers urged to avoid Horns Bridge area of Chesterfield due to on-going police incident

Drivers are being urged to avoid the Horns’s Bridge area of Chesterfield, due to an on-going police incident
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 30th Apr 2024, 19:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police say that both sides of the A61 from Horns Bridge roundabout to the Tesco roundabout are closed due to an ongoing police incident.

Officers say there is no risk to the public.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Drivers can still use Horns Bridge but traffic is likely to be heavy - please avoid the area and use other routes.”

Related topics:DriversChesterfieldTesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.