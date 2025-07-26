Derbyshire traffic and travel: Crash closes A6
Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash has led to the closure of the A6 in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting that the A6, Market Street, in Disley is closed in both directions.
There is queueing traffic due to incidentt from Redhouse Lane to Buxton Old Road.
Elsewhere on the roads, traffic is taking turns due to emergency repairs and gas main work on Monsal Avenue, Fairfield, both ways at Granby Road.
