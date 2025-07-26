Derbyshire traffic and travel: A6 re-opens after crash
The A6 has re-opened after a crash led to the closure of the road in in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting that traffic delays are easing on the A6, Market Street in Disley after it was closed this afternoon.
The incident closed the road in both directions for several hours
Elsewhere on the roads, traffic is taking turns due to emergency repairs and gas main work on Monsal Avenue, Fairfield, both ways at Granby Road.
