Derbyshire road closed after cars collide into electricity poles

A main road near Dronfield is expected to be closed for "quite some time" after two cars collided and hit electricity poles.

The incident happened on Eckington Road, Coal Aston, near Ward's Nurseries and Garden Centre, at about 12.30pm today, April 9.

Nobody was injured in the collision, however police have closed off the road while Northern Powergrid tend to the two "severely damaged" electricity poles.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We were called at 12.30pm today to an incident on Eckington Road, near Ward's Nurseries and Garden Centre.

"A Nissan and a Renault car collided before hitting two electricity poles.

"Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance to help contain damage to the poles.

"There were no injuries in the incident, however Eckington Road is closed between Ash Lane and the turn off for Troway to repair the damage.

"Please try and make alternative travel arrangements, the road will be closed for quite some time whilst emergency repairs take place."

A fire service spokesman added: "We attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Eckington Road, Coal Aston.

"Crews isolated the vehicles and left the incident with Derbyshire Police.

"Northern Powergrid are also in attendance dealing with two severely damaged electricity poles."

Northern Powergrid has been contacted for comment, but Derbyshire Times has been unable to reach them.

