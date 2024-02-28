Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail passengers across Derbyshire were warned that ASLEF, the union representing train drivers, will be taking strike action this week –with no Northern services running on Friday, March 1.

Additional disruption is expected between February 29 and March 2, due to action short of strike, where some short notice amendments may take place.

This will impact those travelling on the Leeds – Nottingham route, which calls at Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.

Services will be cancelled on the Hope Valley Line between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly, with no trains running to Grindleford, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Edale, Chinley and New Mills Central.

Trains towards Glossop and Buxton from Manchester Piccadilly will also be impacted by the upcoming industrial action.

