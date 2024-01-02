A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Elvaston Castle remains closed due to the risk of falling trees and branches following recent high winds. Flooding after heavy rain also continues to affect the park and surrounding villages. Our specialist tree teams are working as quickly as possible in difficult weather conditions to deal with the damage and clear debris which means the park will remain closed until at least Monday, January 8, including the café, shop and car park.

“We apologise for any inconvenience but ask that you please avoid the area for your own safety. We'd like to thank everyone for staying away while crucial work is carried out to make the country park safe for visitors. Derbyshire Police have reported illegal parking on the surrounding roads and are urging drivers not to park illegally in the area.”