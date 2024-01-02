Derbyshire floods: Live updates as Storm Henk batters Derbyshire with heavy rain – causing road closures and rail disruption
Storm Henk has hit Derbyshire today – with heavy rain leading to flooding on routes across the county.
Met Office yellow weather warnings for rain and wind remain in place across Derbyshire until 9.00pm today – and updates concerning road closures can be found in our live blog below.
Derbyshire Times: Floods Live
Tom Lane flooded
Tom Lane, between Inkersall and Duckmanton, has been hit by flooding this afternoon - with pictures shared on social media showing water blocking the route for drivers.
Belper Town FC appeal for help
Belper Town FC have issued an appeal to residents, to help the club prepare for potential flooding - after they saw their facilities devastated by flooding back in October.
The club tweeted: “HELP NEEDED. There is a very real danger with the current weather of our facilities being breached by flood water once again. Accordingly, we would appreciate help from anyone who is able to get down tonight around 6.00pm to assist. Screwdrivers needed as doors will be removed.”
Rising water levels at Darley Dale
A Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesperson said: “The Environment Agency currently has Flood Warnings on the River Derwent at Darley Dale, on the Wye at Bakewell and on the Dove at Doveridge and Sudbury - plus further Flood Warnings could follow into this evening and overnight.
“Pictured is the River Derwent at Darley Bridge this afternoon. While we will have crews on standby to tackle any flooding emergencies, please be prepared if you live or work in at-risk flood areas and do what you can now to protect yourself in the event of any worsening situation. Advice here www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/flooding”
Road closure
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Acorn Way at Spondon is closed in both directions due to flooding - between the A6005 Raynesway and Morley Road.
Popular attraction closed after high winds and flooding
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Elvaston Castle remains closed due to the risk of falling trees and branches following recent high winds. Flooding after heavy rain also continues to affect the park and surrounding villages. Our specialist tree teams are working as quickly as possible in difficult weather conditions to deal with the damage and clear debris which means the park will remain closed until at least Monday, January 8, including the café, shop and car park.
“We apologise for any inconvenience but ask that you please avoid the area for your own safety. We'd like to thank everyone for staying away while crucial work is carried out to make the country park safe for visitors. Derbyshire Police have reported illegal parking on the surrounding roads and are urging drivers not to park illegally in the area.”
A6 warning
Sarah Dines, MP for Derbyshire Dales, has issued a warning concerning the road surface along the A6.
She tweeted: “I am concerned about the reports of failed road surface along the A6 south of Bakewell next to Haddon Hall. I have been in direct contact with @Derbyshirecc, who are aware of the evolving situation, and I will continue to push for expedited repairs. Drive safely everyone.”
Flooded roads
Derbyshire County Council has tweeted: “Due to persistent heavy rain some roads are flooded. Please don't drive through flood water or road closed signs. For issues on our road network please check One Network here https://one.network/uk/derbyshire Sign up for Environment Agency flood warnings https://ow.ly/KXXC50Qn32x”