Derbyshire floods: Live updates as Storm Henk batters Derbyshire – with flooding and heavy traffic in Chesterfield town centre and ‘do not travel’ warning for rail passengers
Storm Henk has hit Derbyshire today – with heavy rain leading to flooding on routes across the county.
Met Office yellow weather warnings for rain and wind remain in place across Derbyshire until 9.00pm today – and updates concerning road closures can be found in our live blog below.
Derbyshire Times: Floods Live
Flooding on busy Chesterfield route
There is flooding along the A617 at Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield, as this video from Corey Easthope shows.
Horns Bridge Roundabout warning
A driver has contacted the Derbyshire Times to report that just one lane is currently open on the Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield. They said that “very bad traffic” was building in the area, with water rising to the wheels of their car - adding they were “surprised” it had not been closed off.
Derbyshire flood alerts
Flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, remain in place for the following areas:
Bottle Brook in Derbyshire
Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire
Lower River Rother between Renishaw and Rotherham
River Amber in Derbyshire
River Doe Lea catchment between Hardwick Hall and Staveley
River Ecclesbourne in Derbyshire
River Erewash (and its tributaries) in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire
River Trent in Derbyshire
River Wye in Derbyshire
Tributaries to the Rivers Noe, Derwent and Wye in North Derbyshire - including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook.
Tributaries to the River Derwent and River Trent in South Derbyshire - including Black Brook, Coppice Brook, Markeaton Brook, Chaddeston Brook, Wilne Drain, Cuttle Brook, Doles Brook, Ramsley Brook and Carr Brook.
Upper Derwent in Derbyshire
Flood warnings still in place
Flood warnings remain in place in the following parts of Derbyshire:
Etwall Brook at Etwall
River Derwent at Allestree Ford Lane Bridge and Darley Abbey Park
River Derwent at Ambaston Lane
River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane
River Derwent at Darley Abbey, Folly Road
River Derwent at Darley Dale
River Dove and Egginton Brook, Egginton
River Dove at Doveridge and Sudbury
River Dove at Green Lane and Saltbrook Meadow Farm
River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford Moorbridge Lane
River Erewash at Ilkeston
River Goyt at Whaley Bridge
River Trent at Cavendish Bridge
River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock
River Wye at Ashford in the Water around Church Street
River Wye at Wye Bank and Milford in Bakewell
In the areas where flood warnings have been issued, flooding (of property) is imminent and they advise moving possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety. Family, pets and cars should be moved to safety as well. For further details and to keep up to date, visit the Government’s flood warning alert website.
Updates from Derbyshire County Council
Derbyshire County Council has issued a further weather update and safety warnings for residents.
Bakewell flooding
These photos, taken by Barbara Burgin, show a flooded Rutland Recreation Ground in Bakewell over the last two days.
EMR update
A further update for EMR passengers who may be stuck amid disruption caused by Storm Henk.
‘Do not travel’ warning for rail passengers
Derbyshire residents planning to travel by rail this evening have been warned not to travel, if they have not already set off, by East Midlands Railway.
Traffic issues after A38 accident
Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on the A38 northbound at Coxbench following an accident, with traffic queueing in the area.
Darley Bridge
Water levels are continuing to rise at Darley Bridge - as these videos captured by Andrea Allman show.