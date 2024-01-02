News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire floods: Live updates as Storm Henk batters Derbyshire – with flooding and heavy traffic in Chesterfield town centre and ‘do not travel’ warning for rail passengers

All the key updates as Storm Henk brings heavy rain and flooding to parts of Derbyshire can be found here.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 18:59 GMT
Storm Henk has hit Derbyshire today – with heavy rain leading to flooding on routes across the county.

Met Office yellow weather warnings for rain and wind remain in place across Derbyshire until 9.00pm today – and updates concerning road closures can be found in our live blog below.

19:11 GMT

Flooding on busy Chesterfield route

There is flooding along the A617 at Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield, as this video from Corey Easthope shows.

18:53 GMT

Horns Bridge Roundabout warning

A driver has contacted the Derbyshire Times to report that just one lane is currently open on the Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield. They said that “very bad traffic” was building in the area, with water rising to the wheels of their car - adding they were “surprised” it had not been closed off.

18:50 GMT

Derbyshire flood alerts

Flood alerts, meaning that flooding is possible, remain in place for the following areas:

Bottle Brook in Derbyshire

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Dove Brooks and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire

Lower River Rother between Renishaw and Rotherham

River Amber in Derbyshire

River Doe Lea catchment between Hardwick Hall and Staveley

River Ecclesbourne in Derbyshire

River Erewash (and its tributaries) in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

River Trent in Derbyshire

River Wye in Derbyshire

Tributaries to the Rivers Noe, Derwent and Wye in North Derbyshire - including Grinds Brook, Peakshole Water, Bradwell Brook, Stoke Brook, Bar Brook, Tideswell Brook, Warney Brook, Bentley Brook, Via Gellia and Lea Brook.

Tributaries to the River Derwent and River Trent in South Derbyshire - including Black Brook, Coppice Brook, Markeaton Brook, Chaddeston Brook, Wilne Drain, Cuttle Brook, Doles Brook, Ramsley Brook and Carr Brook.

Upper Derwent in Derbyshire

18:44 GMTUpdated 18:45 GMT

Flood warnings still in place

Flood warnings remain in place in the following parts of Derbyshire:

Etwall Brook at Etwall

River Derwent at Allestree Ford Lane Bridge and Darley Abbey Park

River Derwent at Ambaston Lane

River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane

River Derwent at Darley Abbey, Folly Road

River Derwent at Darley Dale

River Dove and Egginton Brook, Egginton

River Dove at Doveridge and Sudbury

River Dove at Green Lane and Saltbrook Meadow Farm

River Erewash and Boundary Brook at Trowell and Stapleford Moorbridge Lane

River Erewash at Ilkeston

River Goyt at Whaley Bridge

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge

River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock

River Wye at Ashford in the Water around Church Street

River Wye at Wye Bank and Milford in Bakewell

In the areas where flood warnings have been issued, flooding (of property) is imminent and they advise moving possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety. Family, pets and cars should be moved to safety as well. For further details and to keep up to date, visit the Government’s flood warning alert website.

18:33 GMT

Updates from Derbyshire County Council

Derbyshire County Council has issued a further weather update and safety warnings for residents.

18:27 GMT

Bakewell flooding

These photos, taken by Barbara Burgin, show a flooded Rutland Recreation Ground in Bakewell over the last two days.

18:10 GMT

EMR update

A further update for EMR passengers who may be stuck amid disruption caused by Storm Henk.

18:08 GMT

‘Do not travel’ warning for rail passengers

Derbyshire residents planning to travel by rail this evening have been warned not to travel, if they have not already set off, by East Midlands Railway.

18:06 GMT

Traffic issues after A38 accident

Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on the A38 northbound at Coxbench following an accident, with traffic queueing in the area.

18:03 GMT

Darley Bridge

Water levels are continuing to rise at Darley Bridge - as these videos captured by Andrea Allman show.

