Derbyshire drivers warned to be careful after Met Office issues weather warning for fog

Drivers in Derbyshire have been urged to take care on the county’s roads after a weather warning was issued.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:41 pm
Motorists are warned to be cautious while driving in foggy conditions.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for fog in place. This covers Derbyshire and the whole of the East Midlands, and is active between 9.00pm on Thursday, December 16 and noon on Friday, December 17.

Fog is expected to develop and become widespread overnight, and is likely to be dense in places. It will be slow to clear on Friday morning and may persist for much of the day.

This could also lead to some travel disruption and delays for those using bus and train services, as well as people catching flights.

