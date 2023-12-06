Derbyshire drivers warned of long delays as accidents closes two lanes on M1
Drivers have been warned of long delays as two lanes are currently closed on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two lanes are closed on M1 Northbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J29A A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
This is due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.
The traffic is queuing and National Highways estimate that there are currently delays of 40 minutes.