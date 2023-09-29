Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as building fire closes busy road
A busy road in Long Eaton is currently closed both ways with heavy traffic queuing.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Wilsthorpe Road (B6002) Long Eaton is currently closed in both ways following a building fire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that heavy traffic is queing from Pennyfields Boulevard to Cranfleet Way.
Drivers have been warned of the delays and asked to seek alternative routes.
