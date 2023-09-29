Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wilsthorpe Road (B6002) Long Eaton is currently closed in both ways following a building fire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that heavy traffic is queing from Pennyfields Boulevard to Cranfleet Way.

Drivers have been warned of the delays and asked to seek alternative routes.

