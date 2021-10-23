Delays expected on rail services through Chesterfield after person struck by train

East Midlands Railway (EMR) said it had closed the Midland Main Line between Leicester and Loughborough after a person was struck by a train between the two stations.

The incident is affecting the Sheffield and Chesterfield to London, via Derby, route.

An EMR spokesperson said: “We are sad to report that a person has been hit by a train.

EMR services through Chesterfield are expected to be delayed this morning after a person was sadly hit by a train.

"This has occurred between Loughborough and Leicester and is disrupting our trains on the Sheffield / Nottingham / London St Pancras route and the Leicester / Nottingham / Lincoln / Grimsby route.

"At present the emergency services are now on site to manage the incident.”

"Trains running through the area in both directions are currently unable to run between Loughborough and Leicester.

"We expect services will be delayed and altered as a result.”