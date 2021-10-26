Delays expected for rest of the morning on M1 in Derbyshire after 'vehicle leaves carriageway'
Delays are expected on the M1 through Derbyshire for much of the morning after a vehicle ‘left the carriageway’.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:31 am
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:41 am
Highways England East Midlands is reporting the incident has taken place on the M1 southbound between junctions 31 for Worksop and 30 for Barlborough.
The cause is given as an ‘accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway’.
MORE: Gracie’s Law: Petition calls for harsher punishment for stalkers after tragic death of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks
Highways chiefs say one lane on the motorway remains closed and normal traffic conditions will return by 11.45am to midday today (Tuesday, October 26).