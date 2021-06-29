Crash closes three lanes of the M1 motorway in Derbyshire
A crash has closed three lanes of the M1 motorway in Derbyshire
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 9:08 pm
Highways England says that the road trafic collision has taken place on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions J28 and J29.
The incident is already causing long tailbacks for motorway traffic and Highways England says that the event is expected to clear sometime between 10pm and 10.15pm tonight.
