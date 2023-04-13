Council reponds to safety concerns over ‘dangerous’ Chesterfield bus stop

Peter Lister, who owns the Posh Hand Car Wash on Sheffield Road, has raised safety concerns after noticing several issues at the temporary bus stop opposite his business.

He said: "The bushes are overgrown and there's a railing at the back of the bus stop, the pavement is only about two feet wide. There's no room to get on or off the bus.

"I am concerned for the safety of the poor children who have nowhere to stand, and the safety of the grown-ups as well. It is so dangerous. It is especially dangerous for mothers with pushchairs. The pushchairs are overhanging the pavement and are on the road which is terrible.”

Mr Lister has tried to contact the council after he saw an incident at the Sheffield Road bus stop, but his complaints fell on deaf ears. He said: "I've seen an accident where cars had to stop because a child slipped off the pavement onto the road.

“I can't use a computer because I had a stroke, but I called Chesterfield Borough Council at least eight times to report this. Despite my calls, nobody has done anything about it.”

Following Mr Lister’s complaints, a spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We’ll go out to inspect for road sweeping and litter and report the overgrown vegetation to DCC but we think they should be the ones to comment on bus stop placement and accessibility as they regulate bus services in Derbyshire.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The railings are there to provide a safety barrier between pedestrians and the steep bank down to the river and unfortunately cannot be moved.

“In addition to the work Chesterfield Borough Council has outlined, we’ll continue to inspect the site on a monthly basis and arrange for any overhanging vegetation to be cut back or contact the adjacent landowner to do so as necessary.

