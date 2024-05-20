The A619 Chatsworth Road at Chesterfield is currently closed in both ways between West Bars roundabout and School Board Lane. This is due to a suspected chemical spillage.

Emergency services are currently at the site of the incident and the area is taped off.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Please avoid the area, find alternative routes and allow extra time for any journeys.”

Traffic is being diverted down Bank Street or turned around back up Chatsworth Road. It has been reported that heavy traffic is building up as lorries can’t turn around.

A witness has reported that the chemicals can be ‘smelled and tasted in the air’.