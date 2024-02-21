Busy Chesterfield road closed following incident at roundabout involving lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A617 outbound is currently closed due to an accident between A61 (Horns Bridge Roundabout) and B6039 Hasland Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing a lorry on its side under the bridge.

Two fire and rescue engines, multiple ambulances and police cars have been seen at the scene.