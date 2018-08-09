Burst water main causes severe disruption to traffic in Derby

Motorists are being warned of severe disruption in Derby due to a burst water main.

Police said it is likely that roads leading to Pektron Island will remain closed for much of the day.

All approaches to the roundabout, which links Alfreton Road to the A61, are currently closed and the island itself is under a significant amount of water, making it impassable.

Police have closed the old Alfreton Road near the railway bridge; the A61 from the Morrison’s/McDonald’s roundabout; the stretch of the A61 leading from Little Eaton island; and the bottom of Croft Lane as it comes down from Breadsall Village.

If your route includes any of those roads, plan an alternative one. You will also need to plan extra time to your journey as roads will be busy with diverted traffic.

Severn Trent Water engineers are at the scene assessing the situation. However there is quite a lot of damage to the road surface on the bridge that will need repairing, so please avoid the area entirely if you can.